Filed Under:West Haven

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A 4-year-old boy has died and his 2-year-old brother has been hospitalized after police say the two were left in a hot car in a Connecticut city.

West Haven police say they responded to a report of an injured person at an apartment complex Thursday afternoon and found two children suffering undisclosed medical issues.

They say the children and their father, who called 911, were treated at the scene and then taken to the hospital.

The 4-year-old died at the hospital. The 2-year-old remains hospitalized and his condition is not immediately known.

Police have not identified the boys or their father but have set up a yellow tape perimeter at the apartment complex as detectives continue to investigate.

They’re asking anyone who may have seen anything to contact detectives.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

