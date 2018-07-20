NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — For the first time ever, real women will be put on a pedestal in Central Park.

After creating 23 statues of men, the city is now designing the first-ever statue for women.

On Thursday, the city showed off a small replica of the future monument which honors women’s rights pioneers Elizabeth Cady Stanton and Susan B. Anthony.

The full statue will be unveiled in 2020 on the centennial of the ratification of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which gave women the right to vote.

“It’s going be in Central Park on this mall, with all the other men that have been in the park for many many years,” said Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer. “It’s a big deal for all us here in New York, and for the women of New York.”

The statue will stand along the Literary Walk on the Mall, which spans from 66th Street to 72nd Street.