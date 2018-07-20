LONG BRANCH, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is expected to sign a bill Friday morning limiting where people can smoke at public beaches and parks.

Murphy will be in Long Branch to sign the measure that was passed by the state Legislature last month.

Like previous versions of the bill that have failed, the bill doesn’t specify who would be responsible for enforcing it: lifeguards, police or someone else.

The bill allows for designated smoking areas of 15 percent of a beach. Smokers also would be allowed to light up in parking lots.

Fines would start at $250 for a first offense and go up to $1,000 for a third offense.

