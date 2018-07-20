NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD’s chief of transportation will be joined by street safety advocates in Brooklyn Friday to call on state lawmakers to extend the school speed camera program.

A state report shows cameras placed near school zones reduce crashes, injuries and fatalities.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo is among those urging Senate Majority leader John Flanagan to return to Albany to extent the legislation, which expires in five days.

“The bill is on their desk. They should just go back and pass it. They’re playing finger-pointing games, they’re playing posturing,” Cuomo said. “It’s all a bunch of baloney.”

A spokesperson for Flanagan, whose members want more red lights and stop signs around schools, said, “No parent should ever experience the grief that these parents bear, but the advocates’ exploitation of their anguish to advance a myopic vision for street safety is unfair to all New Yorkers.”

Fellow Sen. Martin Golden admitted to CBS2’s Marcia Kramer that there are enough votes to pass the bill before the deadline.

“Is there any reason why the State Senate of New York can’t go back and pass this bill before the deadline?” Kramer asked.

“No,” Golden replied.

“So why don’t you do it?” Kramer asked.

“That’s exactly what I’m trying to do,” said Golden. “But we have to find out who’s not on vacation, who’s not away, who’s going to be here for the vote.”

Sources tell CBS2 Republican senators are hesitant to go back to Albany for a vote because they are at odds with the governor over other legislation.