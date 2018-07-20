Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a suspect who they say burglarized a church rectory in Queens.
Investigators released surveillance images with a clear shot of the suspect’s face.
It happened early Thursday morning at the Lady of Perpetual Help rectory on 115th Street in South Ozone Park.
Police say he got in through an unlocked side window and stole about $115 in checks and cash.
Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
The public can also submit their tips by visiting the Crime Stoppers website or by texting tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.