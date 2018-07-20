Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are trying to identify a man who they say is suspected of assaulting an elderly woman in Midtown Manhattan.
The case is being investigated as a bias incident.
It happened last week near Ninth Avenue and 43rd Street. The man allegedly shoved the 84-year-old Caucasian woman to the ground from behind while yelling a racial slur.
The victim suffered cuts and bruises and was treated at a hospital.
Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
The public can also submit their tips by visiting the Crime Stoppers website or by texting tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.