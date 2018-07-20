NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are trying to identify a man who they say is suspected of assaulting an elderly woman in Midtown Manhattan.

The case is being investigated as a bias incident.

It happened last week near Ninth Avenue and 43rd Street. The man allegedly shoved the 84-year-old Caucasian woman to the ground from behind while yelling a racial slur.

The victim suffered cuts and bruises and was treated at a hospital.

WANTED: Dark-skinned male, 5'7", for assaulting and yelled a racial slur at an 84-year-old woman near 9th Ave/ W.43St #Manhattan at 7:15pm on July 11. Help us ID him, call #800577TIPShttps://t.co/mXmp4qSYQ8 pic.twitter.com/JUMJG1zBlw — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) July 20, 2018

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

The public can also submit their tips by visiting the Crime Stoppers website or by texting tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.