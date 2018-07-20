NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Authorities say two robbery suspects have been arrested after a church van being chased by police crash into a NJ TRANSIT bus.

Officials say the two suspects were being pursued following a crime spree involving three different vehicles, including the church van, in Newark.

Police say two masked suspects had robbed two people at gunpoint within five minutes of each other in Newark around 11:30 p.m. Thursday. Police said a third robbery involving the church van happened around 1:15 a.m. Friday.

Shortly after, Maplewood police spotted the van and chased the vehicle back into Newark. During the pursuit, a Maplewood patrol car crashed into another vehicle near the intersection of Colgate and Broom, but no one was seriously hurt.

The Essex County Sheriff’s Department continued the pursuit. That’s when police said the van crashed into a NJ TRANSIT bus near Springfield Avenue and S. 17th Street in Newark.

The bus and the van ended up on the property of the United House of Prayer For All People.

“I came outside and I heard a boom and there were several passenger getting out of this van and the NJ TRANSIT bus,” neighbor Thomas Judd told CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis. “Newark police was on the scene very fast.”

The driver and nine passengers on the bus were not seriously injured.

Police said the two suspects were arrested and a weapon was also recovered at the scene.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)