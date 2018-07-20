SECAUCUS, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A goat abandoned Thursday at the Secaucus Walmart Super Center has been renamed Wally and taken to The Barnyard Sanctuary animal pet farm and rescue due to his infection with a contagious disease.

The dwarf fainting goat was found Thursday morning running loose in one of the nation’s largest Walmarts. Animal control officers took the little kid to the sanctuary where he was estimated to be 3 to 4 months old.

In addition, caretakers also discovered the goat was sick with orf, a viral disease which can affect goats, sheep and humans.

Workers at the sancturary named the baby goat “Wally” — in honor of Walmart — and placed him in quarantine for further treatment.

“We believe him to be a Dwarf Nigerian, maybe a fainting goat, as he gets stiff in the hind legs sometimes, if startled,” the rescue workers posted on Facebook.