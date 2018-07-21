Matt DeLucia

CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Well, our sunny stretch is unfortunately coming to an end. We’re starting off dry this morning with some bright skies, but that changes as we get into afternoon. Increasing clouds will lead to some rain after 5pm. Highs will be in the upper 70s, but the humidity will be up from yesterday.

The real soaking takes place overnight. Rain, heavy at times, with some gusty winds 30-40 mph, especially after midnight.

By Sunday morning, there’s still rain out there, but it’ll become more scattered in the afternoon. Its a touch warmer into the low 80s.

While no day is a washout, there’s a chance of at least a few showers/storms each day next week. Have a good one!