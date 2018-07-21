CINCINNATI, Ohio (CBSNewYork) — There’s a new warning for fans of Fortnite after an Ohio teenager says he was scammed while playing the popular video game.

13-year-old Jake Bates says another gamer convinced him to fork over his username and password so he could give him different features and skills. Jake’s mom says the scammer got her son’s personal information and had access to her credit card, which was linked to his account.

“He took everything over,” Amy Bates said. “The guy took over his account, but also took over his email account and changed the passwords, changed the recovery passwords, and the phone number.”

Bates filed a complaint about the incident with Epic Games, the company that developed Fortnite. Players are advised to never share their personal information, and to use credit cards that aren’t linked to a bank account.