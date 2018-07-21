NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police have released a photo of a man they say escaped custody Friday night in SoHo.

Officers responded to a report of a person wanted for a past crime of petit larceny in the area of Spring Street and Broadway.

Police arrested Alize Scruggs, 21, of North Carolina. She was charged with petit larceny, criminal possession of stolen property and possession of burglary tools.

Officers were in the process of arresting Derek Robinson, 38, when he took off heading north on Mercer Street, police said.

He’s described as a black man, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 160 pounds with facial hair. He was last seen wearing a blue and white shirt, blue jeans and high-top sneakers.

