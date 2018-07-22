  • TV10/55

Filed Under:CBS2 Weather headlines, Mark McIntyre

By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

nu tu skycast 3d wakeup8 7/22 CBS2 Sunday Morning Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

Good Sunday morning everybody! After an overnight drenching, we’re waking up with still some storms moving through. It’s gonna be a warmer & much more humid day…highs reach the low 80s with some sunshine peeking through…but some storms are once again possible this afternoon as a result of heat & humidity.

nu tu hour by hour2 7/22 CBS2 Sunday Morning Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

Looking forward to the week ahead, it does appear that the forecast will be on repeat – expect temps in the low & mid 80s along with muggy conditions each day. In addition, we’ll also be adding in thunderstorm chances to the forecast each day. While no day will be a washout, you’ll want to keep the umbrella handy. At least it’s good news for the local vegetation.

nu tu 7day auto18 7/22 CBS2 Sunday Morning Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

Have a great day!

