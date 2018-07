NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are searching for two men accused in the brutal robbery of a cab driver in Brooklyn.

Investigators released images of one of the suspects.

Police say the 30-year-old driver was punched repeatedly and told he’d be shot before the men stole $360, a cell phone and the driver’s wallet.

It happened just after 2:00 am Friday near Lafayette Avenue and Fulton Street in the Fort Greene section.

Police say both men ran off.