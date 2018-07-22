NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – It’s important to stay hydrated, especially during hot summer days, but it can be easy to fall behind in your water intake. When it comes to hydration, you can dial in some reinforcement from your refrigerator.

Serena Wolf, author of “The Dude Diet,” shares some hydrating summer recipes to beat the heat this summer.

Manly Mediterranean Salad (Serves 4)

Ingredients:

1 red bell pepper, diced

1/2 seedless cucumber, diced

1/4 medium red onion, thinly sliced

1 cup grape tomatoes, halved

1 15-ounce can chickpeas, drained and rinsed

3 ounces feta, cut into 1/2-inch cubes

1/4 cup fresh parsley leaves, finely chopped

For the dressing:

1 lemon, juiced

1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil

1 large clove garlic, grated or finely minced

3/4 teaspoon dried oregano

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1/4 teaspoon course black pepper

Instructions:

1. In a large bowl, whisk together the ingredients for the dressing. Add the salad ingredients and toss to combine.

2. Let the salad rest for 15 minutes before serving to allow those killer flavors to mingle.

Zucchini Noodle Salad with Spicy Almond Dressing: (2-3 as a meal, 4-6 as a side)

Ingredients:

2 8” zucchini, spiralized or julienned (about 3 cups zucchini noodles)

1 medium carrot, spiralized or julienned (about 2 cups carrot noodles)

1 cup very thinly sliced red onion (about 1 small red onion)

2 cups thinly sliced green cabbage

1/2 packed cup fresh cilantro leaves, roughly chopped

1/4 cup chopped raw almonds

Lime wedges for serving (optional)

For the dressing:

1/4 cup smooth almond butter

1 large clove garlic, grated

Zest of 1 small lime

1 1/2 tablespoons unseasoned rice vinegar

1 tablespoon sriracha sauce

1 1/2 teaspoons soy sauce

1 teaspoon honey (Vegans can obviously sub agave or maple syrup.)

2 tablespoons water

Instructions:

1. Start by prepping all the vegetables. If you don’t have a spiralizer or julienne peeler, don’t panic. (You can either shave your zucchinis and carrot with a vegetable peeler or slice them into matchsticks with your chef’s knife.)

2. In a large mixing bowl, whisk all the ingredients for the dressing.

3. Add the vegetables and cilantro to the bowl with thte dressing and toss to coat.

4. Divide the salad among plates or bowls. Garnish with chopped almonds and plenty of lime wedges, and serve immediately.

Chicken Paillard with Arugula and Watermelon Salad (Serves 2)

Ingredients:

3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil, divided

Zest and juice of 1 lime

1/2 teaspoon honey

Kosher salt

Fresh ground pepper

2 cups cubed watermelon (I recommend ¾-inch cubes, but you do you.)

2 thinly sliced chicken breasts/cutlets

5 ounces baby arugula

1/4 medium red onion, very thinly sliced

2 1/2 ounces feta, crumbled

Instructions:

1. In a small bowl, combine 2 tablespoons olive oil, lime zest and juice, and honey. Add salt and fresh ground pepper to taste.

2. Place the cubed watermelon in a bowl. Drizzle with 2 teaspoons of the dressing and toss to coat. Refrigerate until ready to use.

3. Place each chicken breast between two pieces of plastic wrap. Using a rolling pin/mallet/whatever heavy item you have on hand, pound the breasts to approximately 1/4-inch thickness. You want these really thin, peeps, but please be careful not to tear them. Season the chicken on both sides with salt and pepper.

4. Heat a large cast iron skillet over high heat. When hot, pour in 1/2 tablespoon of olive oil and swirl to coat the bottom of the pan. Add one of the chicken breasts to the pan and cook for 2 minutes on each side until opaque throughout and lightly browned. Transfer the chicken to a plate, add the remaining 1/2 tablespoon olive oil, and cook the second breast.

5. Toss the arugula and red onion with the remaining dressing. Add the marinated watermelon and toss again. Top each chicken breast with half the salad. Sprinkle with feta cheese and serve immediately.

Cantaloupe Cooler

Ingredients:

1 ripe cantaloupe

1/2 cup fresh orange juice

1/4 cup fresh lime juice

1/4 cup fresh mint leaves, packed

2 cups ice

6 ounces rum (optional)

For garnish: (optional)

Fresh mint sprigs

Lime rounds

Directions:

1. Slice the cantaloupe in half. Remove the seeds and discard. Scoop the cantaloupe flesh from the skin.

2. Add the cantaloupe, orange juice, lime, mint, ice, and rum (if using) to a blender. Blend until smooth.

3. Pour into four glasses. Garnish with fresh mint and lime rounds if you’re feeling fancy.

* For a frostier cooler, freeze the cantaloupe flesh the night before making the cocktails.