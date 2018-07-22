  • TV10/55

Filed Under:Briarwood, Local TV, Queens

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – After 53 years in business, Flagship Diner in Briarwood is closing its doors for good at 4 p.m. Sunday.

A staff of 38 people will have to find new jobs after a developer bought the plot of land and plans to build an apartment complex.

The eatery’s three owners fought to keep it open through the end of its 25-year lease to October of next year.

But after a legal battle, they agreed to a buyout.

diner Queens Diner To Close After Losing Fight With Developer

After 53 years in business, Flagship Diner in Briarwood closes its doors for good on July 22, 2018. (credit: CBS2)

“We love this diner. I’ve been coming here since I was what? 7 (year old),” said customer Eugenia Poulon.

How does she feel now that it’s closing?

“Are you kidding” she said. “I hate it. I hate it.”

Poulon is not along – one former Queens family now living in Florida added they came back to the diner every three months such for the salmon cakes.

