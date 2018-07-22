NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – More streets are now open as hazardous debris cleanup continues in the area around Thursday’s steam pipe explosion in the Flatiron district.

Firefighters sprayed the facades of buildings along Fifth Avenue to wash off any asbestos from the steam-pipe explosion earlier this week, and many tenants are now allowed to return to their homes. The Department of Environmental Protection and NYC Health Department are conducting the interior investigations.

The blast near 21st Street and Fifth Avenue sent asbestos-filled steam and pieces of the pipe flying.

Mayor’s spokesperson Eric Phillips tweeted Sunday that “on compensation from ConEd for displaced steam pipe explosion residents, the Mayor agrees that $500 will likely not be good enough. We’ll be pushing ConEd to up that payment.”

The $500 doesn't preclude anyone from submitting a claim for other related expenses. It was to provide immediate help to those who were displaced. We're available at The Clinton School, 10 E. 15th St, to meet with people. — Con Edison (@ConEdison) July 22, 2018

The utility company said the $500 “doesn’t preclude anyone from submitting a claim for other related expenses.”

“It was to provide immediate help to those who were displaced,” ConEd tweeted on Sunday, adding company representatives would be made available at the Clinton School on East 15th Street to meet with people.

On Sunday, city officials reported 22nd Street was again open to pedestrian and street traffic.

Crews on Saturday collected the water and filtered it before releasing it into catch basins. The difficult cleanup was made even riskier by the heavy rains. Workers used sandbags to line the contaminated area in hopes of preventing dangerous material from seeping out into storm sewers.