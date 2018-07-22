  • TV10/55

Filed Under:Crime, Local TV

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A man who slipped out of police custody in SoHo on Friday has been captured at a youth hostel.

Police say Derek Robinson, 39, was in the process of being arrested for petit larceny around 7:25 p.m. near Spring Street and Broadway when he escaped and fled.

Police say Robinson has now been charged with petit larceny and escape.

On Friday, police also arrested Alize Scruggs, 21, of North Carolina. She was charged with petit larceny, criminal possession of stolen property and possession of burglary tools.

