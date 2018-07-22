NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Mondelez Global says it’s voluntarily recalling some of its Ritz Cracker products over potential risk of salmonella.

Mondelēz Global LLC announced a voluntary recall in the United States, Puerto Rico & the U.S. Virgin Islands, of certain Ritz Cracker Sandwiches and Ritz Bits product. For a full list of affected products please visit: https://t.co/q5CvZN9VTb — Ritz crackers (@Ritzcrackers) July 21, 2018

The Hanover, New Jersey-based company says it’s recalling 16 varieties of Ritz Cracker Sandwiches and Ritz Bits products in the U.S. The products contain whey powder, which its supplier has recalled due to the potential presence of salmonella.

Mondelez says no illnesses have been reported yet. Symptoms of salmonella include fever, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea. It can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in the young, elderly or those with weakened immune systems.

Consumers who have these products should not eat them, and should discard them. Any questions should be directed to the company at 1-844-366-1171.

