NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer is sounding an alarm about blueprints that will allow people to build their own guns.

Come August, plans for a homemade assault rifle will be posted online, meaning people with a 3-D printer could then potentially use the plans to make their own weapon.

A gun rights activist won the right to post the information as part of a settlement with the U.S. Justice Department. Schumer says the agreement will put the entire public at risk.

“They don’t have serial numbers so we don’t know if they’ve killed anybody, but we do know they’re easy to make, they’ve been tested, and unfortunately they work,” the New York Democrat said on Sunday.

The blueprints were originally posted in 2013, but the government originally ordered them taken down.