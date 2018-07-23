By Justin Lewis, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

The story doesn’t change much this afternoon as we’re anticipating scattered showers and isolated storms across the area.

Even if you’re spared by the rains, you’re stuck with that breezy, tropical air out there.

Some showers will be felt tonight, but the overall flooding risk will remain low.

It will still be muggy out there, too, with temps only falling into the mid 70s.

We’re in for another round of scattered showers and storms tomorrow with the focus more so inland. It will remain sticky and breezy with highs in the low 80s.

Then Wednesday through Wednesday night we’ll see more widespread showers and thunderstorms. This, of course, translates to potentially more flooding around the area.

As always, there will be more details to come, so stay tuned!