By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Good Monday morning folks! It’s another day we’re gonna be dealing with widely scattered showers and thunderstorms. While it won’t be a washout, any storms that pop up will bring heavy rain… keep the umbrella handy!

We’re going into a very muggy stretch of days with temps right around normal in the mid 80s, but with very high humidity. With an upper level low stalled over the area, and high pressure off the East Coast, expect steamy tropical air coming out of the south to add to the humidity and storm chances.

Stay tuned for the latest, and stay cool!