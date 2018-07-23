NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Rain or shine, sometimes the show must go on. It certainly did for Taylor Swift at the Meadowlands this past weekend. Whether or not your big event is rained out, there are tips to get through a summer soaker.

CBS2’s Chief Meteorologist Lonnie Quinn says the most important thing to look out for during summer events is a thunderstorm. That’s when the fun can turn dangerous.

“You’re in the rain and you hear thunder, you’re close enough to be struck by lightning,” Quinn said. “That’s when you gotta get inside.

Lonnie says when it comes to wet weather in the summer, it’s just just about staying dry. Equally important is keeping cool as the temps climb.

“So often in the summertime our weather has a tropical connection, so you’re going to get big time heat and big time rain,” Quinn said. “Humidity is off the chart, so you gotta wear something that will keep you dry but will be able to breath.”

It’s also important to keep your surroundings in mind, wherever you are.

“The first thing you think about is an umbrella, but it’s not really the best if you’re in a crowded situation,” Quinn said. “With people behind you, probably a poncho. Go with a poncho.”

A poncho and a positive attitude should get you through whatever mother nature sends your way.