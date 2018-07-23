NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Neighborhoods demanding a crackdown on the dangerous synthetic drug K2 rallied today describing the way the narcotic poisons their communities.

“Right here, where we stand for those of you who don’t know, it’s become ‘zombieland,'” said Council Member Andy King.

The neighborhoods might be different but the effects are the same, reports CBS2’s Marc Liverman.

CBS2 exclusive video taken back in 2016 show people on K2 passed out on chairs in the middle of the sidewalk, seen again in 2018 all around New York City.

Others are seen leaning against buildings and nodding out as mothers pushed their strollers close by. That was in the Mott Haven section of the Bronx, and now it’s happening in Williamsbridge.

Just ask pastor Janet Hodge.

“Every morning that we arrive, we find that people have used the bathroom on our property,” she said. “Every day I come outside and I find that there are men and women loitering on our stoops and they are in a stupor.”

“We have people walking around zombie-like, in catatonic states, up and down White Plains Road,” said State Senator Jamaal Bailey.

At a rally Monday, local politicians and residents said enough is enough. King introducing new legislation that would hold landlords and area businesses accountable.

“The store will be shut down and you will not be able to reopen the same business or rent it out to the same business,” he said.

The new legislation would also slap on a $100,000 fine on any business caught selling the synthetic cannabinoid.

Protesters marching in the area where they say they will see dozens of people high on K2 held to a common cry: “We are going to be on the streets, we are going to march in front of your property, we are going to close you down.”

K2 is a problem running rampant all over the city. Videos show businesses and dealers getting busted for selling the illegal drug. Back in May, there were more than 50 overdoses in Brooklyn alone related to illegal K2 sales.