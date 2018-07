NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — It’s the best of both worlds for foodies with an appetite for savings as New York City Restaurant Week begins Monday.

More than 380 restaurants in all five boroughs are participating in the dining experience.

Diners can get a two course, prix-fixe lunch for $26 or a three course prix-fixe dinner for $42.

Restaurant Week runs through Aug. 17. For more information and a complete listing of participating restaurants, click here.