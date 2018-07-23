NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police say while the medical examiner does not yet have a clear cause of death, a murder investigation is underway after the body of nurse was found stuffed in the closet of her East Flatbush apartment and her two roommates vanished.

The 58-year-old victim, identified as Kyimar Thein, was found wrapped in a blanket around 6:45 a.m. Saturday at her building on Lenox Road near Nostrand Avenue in Brooklyn after police performed a welfare check. It was unclear how long she had been dead.

Police said she had sublet a room to a man and a woman who have not been seen in the area since the body was discovered. Authorities say they have the identities of the couple and are searching for them.

Thein joined SUNY Downstate Medical Center in 2006 as a nurse in the Medical-Surgical/Telemetry Unit, mostly working the night shift, according to Dawn S. Walker, Associate Vice President of Communications & Marketing.

When Thein didn’t show up for her shifts over a few days, friends became concerned.

Two coworkers told CBS2 Thein’s sublet was to a younger employee who was staying with her and that employee’s boyfriend.