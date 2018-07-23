Filed Under:education, Mobile App, mobile apps, School Safety, School Shootings, Steve Bellone, Suffolk County, Teachers

KINGS PARK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Some teachers and administrators across 450 school buildings on Long Island will soon have access to a panic button app.

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone is signing legislation Monday at Kings Park High School to provide the RAVE Panic Button app to educators in kindergarten through 12th grade.

The mobile app comes equipped with a variety of features designed to dramatically enhance law enforcement and first responders’ ability to effectively react and respond to an active shooter situation or other emergencies.

The app will also communicate details to other school staff and school officers on the premises.

