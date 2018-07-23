WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — With this week’s weather forecast looking less than ideal, this might be the week to get after your kids about their summer homework assignments.

With so many options to fill their sunny days, the thought of schoolwork during the summer can be a drag for kids everywhere. Despite how they feel, educators say summer homework has nothing to do with punishment. Rather, it’s more so about avoiding the dreaded “summer slide.”

No, not the one on the playground. Studies show many students experience a slide backwards, which can cause a regression in academic achievement over the summer.

“They’re not really actively engaged with reading anymore, and so what happens is they come back to school in September and they’ve fallen back in their reading sometimes one, two, even three levels,” Post Road School Principal Jessie Ossorio tells CBS2.

The White Plains educator says parents often ask for advice on stopping the summer slide. Many experts suggest you set aside time each day preserved for reading, and consider a small reward for each book finished or every hour spent on reading.

“Adults use rewards all the time to motivate and that’s a healthy thing as long as it’s reasonable and achievable,” White Plains Superintendent Joseph Ricca said.

Experts say it’s also important for parents to model positive behavior, so start with reading with your kids.

“Children are going to mimic our behavior, they want to imitate the grownups around them,” Ossorio said.

Finally, educators say mark a calendar with completion dates to help students stay organized.