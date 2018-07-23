Ryan Mayer
New England Patriots QB Tom Brady remains at the top of the football world despite entering his 40s. He’s coming off a season in which he made his seventh Super Bowl appearance and threw for over 4,500 yards with the third-highest completion percentage (66.3) of his career. Yet, when a photo surfaced of him shirtless online late last week, his accomplishments didn’t shield him from Internet users calling him out of shape.
Some fans clearly aren’t used to seeing professional athletes look the way Brady does. But, just because he isn’t shredded with muscle doesn’t mean he is incapable of shredding your team on the field. Plenty of fans came to Brady’s defense.
Brady is entering his 19th season in the league with the Patriots once again the favorites to win the Super Bowl. He posted a video to Instagram over the weekend that should quell any concerns about his abilities being diminished.