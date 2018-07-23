TORONTO (CBSNewYork) — Police in Toronto say they are looking into every possible motive after a suspect opened fire outside a row of restaurants, killing at least one person and injuring 13 others.

Cellphone video captured the gunfire ringing out into the street around 10 p.m. local time Sunday.

“I thought it was fireworks at first because it was rapid fire and then pause and some more fire. We didn’t know what it was. Saw people starting to run,” said witness John Tulloch.

The bustling Greektown neighborhood was brought to a halt as witnesses say the shooting, said to be a man dressed in black clothing and a black hat, began spraying bullets — at one point, into a restaurant.

“It just seemed very surreal,” said Tulloch.

Moments later, police confronted the suspect.

“Police had identified as a suspect at that particular point in time,” said Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders. “There was an exchange of gunfire.”

When it was all over, the suspect was dead. Investigators say the bullets injured 14 people, killing one of them. Among the injured was a 9-year-old girl, said to be in critical condition.

“It’s almost inconceivable these kinds of things can happen,” said Toronto Mayor John Tory. “We were so used to living in a city where these things that didn’t happen and as we saw them going on in the world around us.”

Police say they are still working to determine a motive.

“I’m looking at every single possible motive,” said Saunders. “When you have this many people that are struck by gunfire, it’s a grave concern. I certainly want to find out exactly what it is and so I’m not closing any doors or chapters on this and I certainly don’t want to speculate as well.”

Investigators say they have not ruled out terrorism as a possible motive.

Back in April, police said a suspect was arrested for deliberately driving a rented van down a crowded street in a Toronto business district. Ten people were killed.