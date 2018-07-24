NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Three months after he was found guilty of sex assault charges, Pennsylvania’s Sexual Offenders Assessment Board is recommending that Bill Cosby be classified as a sexually violent predator.

A court document filed by the Montgomery County district attorney’s office Tuesday asks to schedule a hearing on the assessment so a judge can make the final determination of whether the comedian will be classified as sexually violent. No date had been set for the requested hearing as of early Tuesday.

The report, which looks at 14 different areas to determine sexually violent predator status, is not public. Copies are given to the prosecutor, defense attorney and court before the hearing and the board’s assessor will likely testify about how she made the recommendation.

The 81-year-old comedian was convicted April 26 of drugging and assaulting Andrea Constand in 2004.

Cosby is confined to his home awaiting sentencing, which is scheduled for Sept. 24. He faces up to 10 years in prison.

State law already requires Cosby to register as a sex offender because of the sexual nature of the charge he was convicted of. The sexually violent predator classification would require increased treatment in prison and increased notification of neighbors upon release.

If a judge classifies Cosby as a sexually violent predator, he would have to register as a sex offender and have increased counseling.

