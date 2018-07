ROSLYN, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Officials issued a warning to residents of Nassau County after a coyote was reportedly spotted.

Animal control says the coyote was recently seen in the Roslyn – Searingtown area. Nassau County SPCA says it’s the first sighting of a coyote ever in the county.

Residents are urged to avoid leaving pet food outside.

It’s also advised to keep your pets inside at night and to remove brush and dry grass from around your home.