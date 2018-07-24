LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Singer and actress Demi Lovato has reportedly been hospitalized for an apparent overdose.

The Los Angeles Fire Department confirmed that they transported a 25-year-old woman after responding to a medical call at a home on 8000 block of Laurel View Drive, at 11:22 a.m. Tuesday. Lovato owns a home on that block, and Entertainment Tonight reports she was in stable condition after being transported for a drug overdose.

Last month, Lovato released a song called “Sober,” with lyrics appearing to reference struggles with her six-year sobriety. She co-owns a Los Angeles rehab facility where she sought treatment in 2011.

Lovato is currently on tour, where she has been open about living with bipolar disorder, for which she received a diagnosis in 2010. She has a concert scheduled for Thursday in Atlantic City, NJ.

Celebrities expressed support for Lovato on social media.

i love u @ddlovato — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) July 24, 2018

Poor beautiful spirit @ddlovato I hope she’s ok, and that she makes a full recovery soon. — LILY ALLEN (@lilyallen) July 24, 2018

I love @DDLovato so much. It breaks my heart that she is going through this. She is a light in this world, and I am sending my love to her and her family. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) July 24, 2018