TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – In the midst of intense budget negotiations, New Jersey Senate President Steve Sweeney introduced a constitutional amendment that would strip some of the governor’s budget powers.

The proposal from would shift responsibility over revenue projections from the governor to a three-member panel consisting of state representatives and outside experts, reports CBS2’s Meg Baker.

“This is not one we agree on,” said Gov. Phil Murphy. “In my humble opinion, (it) has to be and will continue to be in my opinion the chief executor of the state part of responsibility. It’s checks and balances realty that’s worked really well.”

“Too much volatility in budget process right now,” said Sweeny. “Working with the administration, legislature, independent body, we’ll come up with a number and then we know they’re the numbers, instead of saying it’s something that it’s not and haggling inflate numbers, deflate numbers – more predictable forecasting system.”

The current budgeting process has been in place for 71 years, and some question the need to change.

“What do you say to people who say this is Dems against Phil Murphy?” said Sweeney. “Not true, governors come and go, this just fixes process.”

“One individual should not have sole authority to certify numbers,” he said.

Some New Jersey residents say they are looking for greater efficiency.

“Anything that will improve conditions something should be tried,” said Susan Pfreffer of Edgewater.

“Good to have another person, specially from outside,” said Savadore Nutley. “If want to expedite things, I think third-party can be helpful.”

New Jersey State Treasurer Elizabeth Muoio, a Democrat, says Sweeney’s plan threatens the balance of power. She says it ignores the informal consensus process that already exists in the state.

Both houses of the Legislature must approve the proposed amendment by a three-fifths majority before Aug. 6 to get the question in front of voters this year.

Even if the senate does so this week, it appears unlikely the assembly will take the measure up in time.