PERTH AMBOY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A police office is being credited with saving a life after a man on railroad tracks who was unaware an oncoming train was about to hit him.

Officer Kyle L. Savoia’s body camera recorded the scene of racing to intercept a man in a red shirt laying face down on tracks, unaware of an oncoming train last Thursday around 8 a.m.

Savoia waved to stop the train while shouting at the prone man, who got up and jumped out of the way at the last moment as the train rolled to an abrupt stop.

“Where’d you come from?” the man says afterwards. “Thank you, oh my God, thank you so much.”

Police had gone to the site after someone reported the man on the tracks.

The man was taken to Raritan Bay Medical Center for further treatment.