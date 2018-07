NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A federal judge in Brooklyn is expected to hear the case of a pizza deliveryman who has been detained by immigration authorities for nearly two months.

Family and supporters of Pablo Villavicencio rallied at City Hall Monday.

On June 1, the native of Ecuador was arrested while delivering pizza to Fort Hamilton Army Base in Brooklyn. An ID check revealed he had an outstanding deportation warrant.

The father of two has an open Green Card application.