NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police in Queens say the suspect who burglarized a church rectory last week is also wanted for a second burglary at a nearby business.

Police have released new video from South Ozone Park that they say was taken early Thursday morning at a lawn sprinkler company on 135th Avenue. Investigators say the suspect is seen removing computer tablets from two parked vehicles.

Later that morning, police said he was caught on camera at the Our Lady of Perpetual Help church where he allegedly stole $115 in checks and cash as well as a bottle of juice and bags of chips from the rectory.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782), visit www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.