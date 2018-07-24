  • TV10/55On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMThe Doctors
    10:00 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    10:30 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    11:00 AMJustice with Judge Mablean
    11:30 AMJustice for All with Judge Cristina Perez
    View All Programs
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:30 AMHot Bench
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMCBS 2 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Queens

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police in Queens say the suspect who burglarized a church rectory last week is also wanted for a second burglary at a nearby business.

Police have released new video from South Ozone Park that they say was taken early Thursday morning at a lawn sprinkler company on 135th Avenue. Investigators say the suspect is seen removing computer tablets from two parked vehicles.

Later that morning, police said he was caught on camera at the Our Lady of Perpetual Help church where he allegedly stole $115 in checks and cash as well as a bottle of juice and bags of chips from the rectory.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782), visit www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s