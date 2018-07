UNION CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A wake will be held Tuesday for five children who were killed in a house fire in Union City.

Four siblings and a cousin between the ages of 2 and 13 died when flames ripped through their three-story, multi-family home on July 13.

Their funeral will be held Wednesday morning at Saint Anthony of Padua Church on 8th Street.

A man and a woman who were injured in the fire are recovering.

The cause of the blaze is still unknown.