  • TV10/55On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    08:00 AMCorrupt Crimes
    08:30 AMKiller Mysteries
    09:00 AMThe Doctors
    10:00 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    10:30 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    View All Programs
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMHot Bench
    09:30 AMHot Bench
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    View All Programs
Filed Under:FOX, Janelle Burrell, Local TV, Yorktown

YORKTOWN, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Officials in Westchester County are warning residents about an aggressive fox on the loose that has already attacked three people since Saturday.

Kathy Coakley was the third person attacked by the fox in her Yorktown neighborhood in three days.

“It jumped up on me and was scratching at me and trying to bite my arm and my leg,” she said.

Her clothing prevented her injuries from being worse, but the animal did manage to leave small cuts on her knee and ankle.

“It turned to try and bite my arm and I picked it up by the hair on its back and launched it,” she said.

Another Yorktown resident captured a video of a fox wrestling with a plastic beach bucket I her backyard on Sunday.

Health officials say a fox also bit a jogger on Lee Boulevard and a man in his yard on North Deerfield Avenue over the weekend.

The sightings and attacks come as the Westchester County Health Department is now warning residents with robo calls, urging them to be on the lookout.

“Stay alert and closely supervise children and pets when outside,” Health Commissioner Sherlita Amler, MD, said in a statement. “If you see a fox stay away from it and contact local police immediately.”

Yorktown resident Emily Marino says one of the animals approached her as she was in her car. She stayed in it for half an hour while the fox blocked her path to the front door.

“He came up to the passenger’s side door and was looking right at me,” she said. “It was crazy.

The next day, she snapped a picture when she saw it under the clothesline in her yard.

“The fox was jumping up trying to pull down the laundry, which is so oddball,” she said.

“It’s a little bit scary going in and out of the car at night not knowing where it is,” said resident Deborah Young.

Health officials say all three people who were attacked are now receiving preventive rabies treatment. They are also
urging residents to keep trash can lids securely sealed and keep pet food indoors.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s