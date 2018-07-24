YORKTOWN, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Officials in Westchester County are warning residents about an aggressive fox on the loose that has already attacked three people since Saturday.

Kathy Coakley was the third person attacked by the fox in her Yorktown neighborhood in three days.

“It jumped up on me and was scratching at me and trying to bite my arm and my leg,” she said.

Her clothing prevented her injuries from being worse, but the animal did manage to leave small cuts on her knee and ankle.

“It turned to try and bite my arm and I picked it up by the hair on its back and launched it,” she said.

Another Yorktown resident captured a video of a fox wrestling with a plastic beach bucket I her backyard on Sunday.

Health officials say a fox also bit a jogger on Lee Boulevard and a man in his yard on North Deerfield Avenue over the weekend.

The sightings and attacks come as the Westchester County Health Department is now warning residents with robo calls, urging them to be on the lookout.

“Stay alert and closely supervise children and pets when outside,” Health Commissioner Sherlita Amler, MD, said in a statement. “If you see a fox stay away from it and contact local police immediately.”

Yorktown resident Emily Marino says one of the animals approached her as she was in her car. She stayed in it for half an hour while the fox blocked her path to the front door.

“He came up to the passenger’s side door and was looking right at me,” she said. “It was crazy.

The next day, she snapped a picture when she saw it under the clothesline in her yard.

“The fox was jumping up trying to pull down the laundry, which is so oddball,” she said.

“It’s a little bit scary going in and out of the car at night not knowing where it is,” said resident Deborah Young.

Health officials say all three people who were attacked are now receiving preventive rabies treatment. They are also

urging residents to keep trash can lids securely sealed and keep pet food indoors.