By Giorgio Panetta

CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer

We are starting out this morning muggy & wet.

Strong, southerly flow continues to dominate. Today there will be more widespread and stronger storms that move through the area. This will add quite a bit of rain to our monthly total. Cloudy skies and the rain will cause temperatures not to rise that much. We started out with a warm & humid morning low in the mid 70s but we will only get up to about 79 by this afternoon.

Today looks to be the wettest day of the week. The rain will continue tomorrow but there will be more breaks. It will start to clear out Friday, just in time for the weekend!

Humidity will continue to be high and won’t let up for a while.

Try and stay dry. Don’t forget the umbrella!