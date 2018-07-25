  • TV10/55On Air

Filed Under:Andrew Cuomo, Carey Gabay, Kenny Bazile

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Two more people have been found guilty of charges stemming from the 2015 killing of Carey Gabay, a former aide to Gov. Andrew Cuomo, but a jury did not decide for any verdicts of murder.

Micah Alleyne was found guilty of manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon, while Stanley Elianor was only found guilty of reckless endangerment.

A jury on Monday found Keith Luncheon not guilty of murder, manslaughter, criminal possession of a weapon and reckless endangerment.

Last week Kenny Bazile was convicted of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and second-degree manslaughter in connection with Gabay’s death.

A fifth suspect took a plea deal and testified against the other four.

Gabay was hit in the head by a stray bullet on a Brooklyn street in 2015. Prosecutors say a turf war between two gangs sparked the shooting, which happened hours before the annual West Indian Day parade.

A block in Clinton Hill, Brooklyn where Gabay once lived has been renamed in his honor.

Gabay was a Harvard-educated lawyer who served as first deputy general counsel at the Empire State Development Corp.

