NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) – A representative for Demi Lovato says she is awake and recovering with her family after the pop singer was hospitalized Tuesday for an overdose.

The pop star’s planned performance Thursday in Atlantic City has been cancelled, but organizers are offering ticket holders various options.

“Demi’s Atlantic City appearance on July 26th has been canceled in light of today’s news,” said promoter Live Nation. “Tickets will be valid to attend the Lauv performance on July 26th along with The Chainsmokers show on July 29th as part of the Atlantic City BeachFest Concert Series. Refunds are also available at point of purchase if preferred.”

Thursday’s show features singer-songwriter Lauv, who has a current hit with “I Like Me Better.” Both Lauv and Sunday’s Chainsmokers concert are part of the Atlantic City BeachFest Concert Series.

Reports on Tuesday night gave conflicting reports about what kind of overdose Lovato had.

The Los Angeles Fire Department confirmed that they transported a 25-year-old woman after responding to a medical call at a home on 8000 block of Laurel View Drive, at 11:22 a.m. Tuesday. Lovato owns a home on that block, and Entertainment Tonight reports she was in stable condition after being transported for a drug overdose.

Last month, Lovato released a song called “Sober,” with lyrics appearing to reference struggles with her six-year sobriety. She co-owns a Los Angeles rehab facility where she sought treatment in 2011.

In her YouTube documentary released last year called “Demi Lovato, Simply Complicated,” she openly discusses her cocaine use and battles with alcohol.

Lovato is currently on tour, where she has been open about living with bipolar disorder, for which she received a diagnosis in 2010.

