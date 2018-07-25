NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The FDNY Foundation is releasing its annual “Calendar of Heroes” featuring shots of New York’s Bravest.

The 2019 calendar features both male and female firefighters, 24 in all, along with a double-sided cover. EMT Kirstin Bernard is featured on one of the covers, while firefighter Joe Romeo appears on the other.

All proceeds go to the FDNY’s nonprofit branch, established to promote fire safety education for New York City residents.

Each month of the calendar features a fire and life safety message, ensuring that each person who purchases the calendar can remain safe all year long.

FDNY firefighters, EMTs and paramedics from the calendar will be signing purchased copies at the launch party on Wednesday, July 25, at 11 a.m.

TODAY! Meet the men and women of the 2019 #FDNY Calendar of Heroes! Join us at Broadway Pedestrian Plaza: Broadway between W 42 St and W 43 St in Manhattan from 11am to 3pm pic.twitter.com/EL1ardLEx9 — FDNY (@FDNY) July 25, 2018

The event is happening at the Broadway Pedestrian Plaza between 42nd and 43rd Street.