  • TV10/55On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:30 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    11:00 AMJustice with Judge Mablean
    11:30 AMJustice for All with Judge Cristina Perez
    12:00 PMSupreme Justice with Judge Karen Mills
    12:30 PMThe Verdict with Judge Hatchett
    View All Programs
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMCBS 2 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Guy Molinari

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Staten Island political patriarch Guy Molinari, who served in various public offices for more than 25 years, has died. He was 89.

Between 1975 to 2001, the Republican served five terms in the U.S. House of Representatives, three in the New York State Assembly and three as Staten Island borough president.

Before going into politics, Molinari served in the United States Marine Corps from 1951 to 1953 during the Korean War. He earned his law degree after returning to New York.

Molinari’s legacy in politics was carried forward by his daughter Susan Molinari, who served in Congress from 1989 to 1999.

One of the Staten Island ferries also carries the name Guy V. Molinari in honor of the congressman.

guymolinari Staten Island Political Patriarch Guy Molinari Dead At 89

Staten Island Borough President Guy Molinari appears at an event June 12, 2000 in New York City. (credit: Chris Hondros/Newsmakers/Getty Images)

Former U.S. Rep. Michael Grimm, who unsuccessfully ran on the Republican ballot during this spring’s primary, posted condolences on social media this morning.

“Keep the Molinari family in your prayers today,” he said. “The world lost its toughest Marine this morning. Rest in peace, Guy. You will always be in our hearts.”

Mayor Bill de Blasio praised the congressman in a tweet Wednesday morning.

“Few public servants in New York City fought with more passion for their borough than Guy Molinari,” he posted. “His impact will forever be felt on Staten Island and across our city. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones today.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s