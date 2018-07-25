NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Staten Island political patriarch Guy Molinari, who served in various public offices for more than 25 years, has died. He was 89.

Between 1975 to 2001, the Republican served five terms in the U.S. House of Representatives, three in the New York State Assembly and three as Staten Island borough president.

Before going into politics, Molinari served in the United States Marine Corps from 1951 to 1953 during the Korean War. He earned his law degree after returning to New York.

Molinari’s legacy in politics was carried forward by his daughter Susan Molinari, who served in Congress from 1989 to 1999.

One of the Staten Island ferries also carries the name Guy V. Molinari in honor of the congressman.

Former U.S. Rep. Michael Grimm, who unsuccessfully ran on the Republican ballot during this spring’s primary, posted condolences on social media this morning.

“Keep the Molinari family in your prayers today,” he said. “The world lost its toughest Marine this morning. Rest in peace, Guy. You will always be in our hearts.”

Mayor Bill de Blasio praised the congressman in a tweet Wednesday morning.

“Few public servants in New York City fought with more passion for their borough than Guy Molinari,” he posted. “His impact will forever be felt on Staten Island and across our city. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones today.”