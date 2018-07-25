HOBOKEN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Smashed and sideswiped, dozens of car owners woke up to see their rides banged up in Hoboken early Wednesday.

93-year-old Vinnie Wassman was one of dozens left wondering how and when it happened. The entire drivers side of his SUV was sideswiped by a drunk driver, along with at least three dozen other cars on the same street.

“I didn’t know until this morning,” Wassman said. “Then I was surprised!”

The individual, a 22 yr old male from Union City, is under arrest for DWI, two counts of assault by auto, and Leaving the Scene of an accident. There are many more than a half dozen cars struck. The @HobokenPD will put out a release with all details later this morning. @ecruz38 — Chief Ken Ferrante (@KenFerrante) July 25, 2018

Police say the driver, 22-year-old Miguel Allen, of Union City, works at a restaurant in town. After getting off work late Tuesday, he went to a bar on the heavily trafficked Washington Street where he met two women. The women told police he claimed he was a livery cab driver and could take them home, so they took him up on his offer.

What followed was a frightening ride, weaving side to side on nearby Bloomfield Street from First to Eighth Streets striking parked cars along the way around 1:20 a.m. Laura Golden says the bumper on her SUV was torn clean off.

“Nobody was in around, so in that regard we’re grateful that nobody was hurt except for occupants of the car,” Golden said.

Bob Chase witnessed the chaos play out right in front of his home. He says the driver kept driving despite the deployment of his airbag.

“He looked out the window driving with the door open,” Chase said. “I’ve never seen anything like that.”

Cops quickly apprehended Allen after his eight-block ride of terror, saying he was too drunk to even stand. Hoboken Police Chief Ken Ferrante says the whole experience was a first for him.

“We’ve had a couple of these types of situations where for long stretches, one block, two blocks, a drunk driver is hitting cars,” he said. “Going seven or eight blocks, this many cars… I don’t recall in my 26 years.”

Neighbors in the tree-lined neighborhood say they hope they don’t see this much activity on their street anytime soon. Allen and his two passengers were all injured and were taken to a hospital. The two passengers remained hospitalized Wednesday afternoon, but further details on their injuries were not disclosed.