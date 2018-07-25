  • TV10/55On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMJudge Mathis
    4:00 PMFunny You Should Ask
    4:30 PMFunny You Should Ask
    5:00 PMLast Man Standing
    5:30 PMLast Man Standing
    View All Programs
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMJudge Judy
    4:30 PMJudge Judy
    5:00 PMCBS 2 News at 5 PM
    6:00 PMCBS 2 News at 6 PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:botulism, Local TV, product recalls, Recall Alert

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Kraft Heinz is recalling 7,000 cases of cheese dip due to an issue that could be life-threatening in some cases.

According to a press release, the company is voluntarily recalling Taco Bell Salsa Con Queso Mild Cheese Dip.

The reason for the recall is because the product is showing signs of separation with could allow for the growth of Clostridium botulinum, or botulism.

Botulism is a potentially fatal form of food poisoning. Symptoms include general weakness, dizziness, double vision, and trouble with speaking or swallowing.

To date, there have been no reports of any illnesses.

The 15-ounce jars have “best when used by” dates ranging from Oct. 31, 2018 to Jan. 23, 2019.

RELATED: See The Full List Of Product Numbers Here

Consumers are being warned to not eat the product and return it to the store for an exchange or full refund.

Anyone with questions can call Kraft Heinz at 1-800-310-3704 Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s