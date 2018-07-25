SYOSSET, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — One neighborhood on Long Island is rolling on drivers as they roll through, or even blow past, stop signs.

Residents are recording the scofflaws on home video and calling police to issue tickets. On Elderberry Road in Syosset it’s more than a daily occurrence. Drone Force 2 Flew above a residential intersection which was a three-way stop with three obvious stop signs. Still, cameras caught drivers turning into or off South Oyster Bay Road, appearing to completely flout the law.

“I literally have to sometimes stand in the middle just so people know that there’s a school bus here and children are crossing to get to the bus,” homeowner and parent Bhavin Manani said.

The El-Miniawi family is worried about children and pets.

“Cars come out of nowhere, sometimes my dog runs out of the gate,” Jessica said.

Residents appealed to Nassau Police, who promptly responded. Even with multiple officers in plain sight, scofflaws never braked. In less than an hour, ten tickets were issued. Cops discovered distracted drivers, many who were pulled over said they didn’t see the signs or thought they had stopped.

“It’s a town road, adjacent to a county light, next to a state parkway,” Nassau legislator Josh Lafazan said. “So what we’re going to have to do is get together, a coalition of elected officials.”

But who will pay? Nassau police say written summonses are up 16 percent, so flashing lights, speed bumps, and speed cameras will all be considered.

Running the stop sign, plus Nassau County’s public safety fee, could mean a ticket costs up to $330 plus three points on your license.