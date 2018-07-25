  • TV10/55On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:30 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    11:00 AMJustice with Judge Mablean
    11:30 AMJustice for All with Judge Cristina Perez
    12:00 PMSupreme Justice with Judge Karen Mills
    12:30 PMThe Verdict with Judge Hatchett
    View All Programs
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMCBS 2 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Mega Millions

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — A winning Mega Millions ticket worth $522 million was sold to a single winner in California.

The state lottery’s verified Twitter feed says the winning ticket was sold at Ernie’s Liquors in San Jose, California. The name of the winner wasn’t immediately known.

The Mega Millions’ website says the San Jose ticket is the sole winning ticket. The winning numbers were 1, 2, 4, 19, 29 and 20.

In addition to the jackpot, there were six $1 million winners, including two in New Jersey.

The biggest-ever Mega Millions jackpot — $656 million — was won in March 2012. It was shared by winners in Illinois, Kansas and Maryland.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s