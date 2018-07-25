NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — A winning Mega Millions ticket worth $522 million was sold to a single winner in California.

The state lottery’s verified Twitter feed says the winning ticket was sold at Ernie’s Liquors in San Jose, California. The name of the winner wasn’t immediately known.

UPDATE: Only one #MegaMillions ticket matched all 6 numbers to win $522 MILLION!! And that ticket was sold in #SanJose at Ernie's Liquors. #CALottery — California Lottery (@calottery) July 25, 2018

The Mega Millions’ website says the San Jose ticket is the sole winning ticket. The winning numbers were 1, 2, 4, 19, 29 and 20.

In addition to the jackpot, there were six $1 million winners, including two in New Jersey.

The biggest-ever Mega Millions jackpot — $656 million — was won in March 2012. It was shared by winners in Illinois, Kansas and Maryland.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)