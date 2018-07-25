NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — New York Mets outfielder Yoenis Cespedes will have surgery on both feet to relieve chronic pain in his heels and is likely to need at least eight to months to recover.

Cespedes had an MRI and was examined by a specialist Monday in an effort to determine whether he needed surgery related to all the lower-body injuries that have kept him off the field so much since he signed a $110 million, four-year contract in November 2016.

The MRI and tests on Cespedes showed bone calcifications in both the right and left heels. Cespedes was placed on the disabled list Tuesday.

The two-time All-Star had returned from the disabled list Friday after missing two months with a strained right hip flexor and homered at Yankee Stadium. But after the game, the 32-year-old Cespedes said both heels have bothered him for 15 years. He has played 119 games in 1 1/2 seasons.

