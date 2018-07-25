NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — New York City is set to end its use of speed cameras to crack down on dangerous driving near schools after lawmakers in Albany didn’t renew the program.

The state law authorizing the cameras expires Wednesday. State lawmakers couldn’t come to an agreement on extending the use of the 120 cameras before they wrapped up their annual session last month.

It’s been more than five years since Sonia Russo’s mother and 4-year-old daughter Ariel were rushed to the hospital after both were struck by a car while Ariel was being walked to day care.

“I don’t think anyone fully, fully understands the nightmare of losing a child,” she said last week.

Russo joined the fight for speed cameras, which are now hours from going dark, CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis reported.

In a last-ditch effort Tuesday, Mayor Bill de Blasio joined advocates at a rally to urge the State Senate to keep the city’s speed camera program alive and to return to Albany and act on a bill.

City officials credit the devices with decreasing speeding violations in school zones. According to the mayor, where the cameras are placed by schools speeding has gone down 60 percent.

“Right now, compared to last year, we are at 22 fewer fatalities, which is a pretty, pretty dramatic place to be,” said Department of Transportation Commissioner Polly Trottenberg.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo and de Blasio blame the Republican-led Senate for failing to renew the measure. The legislation passed the Democrat-controlled Assembly last month.

Republicans instead offered a bill for more red lights and stop signs around schools, DeAngelis reported. Around a week ago, CBS2’s Marcia Kramer sat down with State Sen. Martin Golden.

“Is there any reason why the State Senate of New York can’t go back and pass this bill before the deadline?” she asked.

“No,” Golden replied.

“So why don’t you do it?” Kramer asked.

“That’s exactly what I’m trying to do,” he said.

Golden is set to hold a news conference Wednesday to call on Cuomo to bring the legislature back into session. In response, the governor said in part: “Maybe he should hold a protest in front of Senator Flanagan’s office and demand he bring his own conference back to Albany to vote for speed cameras on the merits, like they should have done in June.”

So far Republicans have balked at the request to return, blaming Cuomo for the impasse.

If no change is made Wednesday, only 20 mobile cameras will be operational and the mayor says those are set to expire in about a month.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)