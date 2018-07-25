NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — A man from Ecuador who has been detained while delivering pizza to an Army base in Brooklyn is back home with his family.

Overwhelmed with emotion, 35-year-old Pablo Villavicencio was reunited Tuesday with his wife and two daughters after a federal judge ordered his release from ICE custody at the Hudson County Correctional Facility in Kearny, New Jersey.

“I so happy,” she said. “Thank you! Thank you for everything.”

It was in early June that the pizza deliveryman was trying to deliver a pizza to Fort Hamilton when he was arrested after an ID check at the Army base showed an outstanding deportation warrant from 2010.

Villavicencio’s wife and children are all U.S. citizens and even with an open Green Card application, he was put on track to be deported.

On Tuesday, the judge ordered an emergency stay to prevent that until a later hearing.

“Although he stayed in the United States unlawfully and is currently subject to a final order of removal, he has otherwise been a model citizen,” U.S. District Judge Paul Crotty wrote of Pablo Villavicencio.

The judge ruled that Villavicencio can stay in the U.S. while he exhausts his rights to gain legal status.

“He has no criminal history,” the judge wrote. “He has paid his taxes. And he has worked diligently to provide for his family.”

The U.S. government, which had wanted the case moved from New York to New Jersey, did not immediately comment on the judge’s action.

“It gives him the chance to go through the process to normalize his status and hopefully become a legal permanent resident of the United States,” said Gregory Copeland with the Legal Aid Society.

Villavicencio said he is grateful to his family and all those who fought for his release.

“Thank you for everything, you guys, the press — thank you,” he said.

